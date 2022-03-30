Watch: Trailer of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Jana Gana Mana is out

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s upcoming film Jana Gana Mana was unveiled on Wednesday, March 30. Sharing the trailer, Prithviraj wrote: “If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud!” - Bhagat Singh. Presenting, the trailer of #JanaGanaMana.” The trailer opens with a frail-looking Prithviraj waiting to meet a government official outside his office. As Prithviraj, who looks older in the trailer, waits in the building, a senior citizen questions him if he is there to collect his pension. Prithviraj replies that this is not the case and goes inside to meet the politician.

The politician who seems to be located in Tamil Nadu, comments in Tamil about Prithviraj’s changed appearance. He then goes on to mock Prithviraj’s character for his belief in justice, at the cost of his career, family and future. Montages of protests, and scenes of Suraj Venjaramoodu as a cop play out. The four-minute-long trailer ends in a dramatic note when Prithviraj walks out of the office.

The script is penned by Sharia Mohammed, while it is directed by Dino Jose Antony. Harris Desom, Naveen P Thomas, Supriya Menon, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen and Listin Stephen are on board as the producers of the project. Apart from Prithviraj and Suraj, the star cast also includes actors Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Ilavarasu, Vinod Sagar, Vincy Aloshious, Midhun, Hari Krishnan, Vijayakumar, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Chithra Iyer, Benzi Mathews, Dhanya Ananya, Nimisha, Divya Krishna, Josekutty Jacob, Prasad Arumanayakam, Subha Venkat, and Raj Babu, among others.

Jana Gana Mana is slated to hit the big screens on April 28 this year.

Watch the trailer of Jana Gana Mana: