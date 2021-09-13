Watch: Trailer of Love Story starring Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya released

The film is directed by veteran filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Flix Tollywood

The theatrical trailer of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni released on Monday, September 13. The two minute 20 second trailer promises a romance with all the emotional elements in place. Interestingly, the trailer also has a few scenes where Sai Pallavai and Naga Chaitanya show off their dance moves.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film is a love story revolving around two ambitious young people – Mounica played by Sai Pallavi and Revanth played by Naga Chaitanya – who move to the city from their village in Telangana in search of work. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. This is Sai Pallavi’s second film with director Sekhar Kammula, after Fidaa.

Releasing the trailer, Naga Chaitanya tweeted: “So happy to finally be putting this out. Can’t wait to see you all at the theatres”. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 10 marking the festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, but was postponed by the makers due to unavoidable circumstances. The film was expected to be out in theatres, competing with Thalaivi and Seetimarr which released on September 10. The new release date is September 24 and the film will have a theatrical release.

The movie is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous works like Fidaa, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful and Anand, among others. Speaking about the film’s release being postponed, Sekhar Kammula said, “It’s a film that everyone should watch. We spoke to the distributors and other stakeholders and thought it is best to postpone it for now. We are ready for release and we will do it as soon as possible. As soon as things get a little relaxed and some normalcy returns, we will release the film. We have a good film in hand, so we will wait for the right time to release it.”