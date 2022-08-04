Watch: Trailer of Karthi and Aditi Shankar’s Viruman promises a fun ride

The audio and trailer for ‘Viruman’ was launched at a big event in Madurai, which saw several film personalities including director Shankar and actor Suriya.

Flix Kollywood

The audio and trailer for actor karthi’s upcoming film Viruman were launched in a big event in Madurai’s Raja Muthiah Mandram on Wednesday, August 3. The M Muthiah directorial marks the debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of director Shankar. The first single from the film, ‘Kanja Poovu Kannala’, was released in May. Billed as a family drama, the cast of Viruman also includes actors Prakash Raj, Karunas, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran and Soori in pivotal roles. Among the attendees at the launch event were director Shankar, as well as actor Suriya, Karthi’s brother.

Ahead of the launch event, the second single from the album titled ‘Madura Veeran’ was unveiled on August 2. The song is sung by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and debutant actor Aditi Shankar. With lyrics by Raju Murugan, the folk number features romantic sequences between the lead pair. Karthi is seen riding a bike, while Aditi’s character, who is seated behind him, sings about their love story.

Watch the trailer of Viruman here:

Speaking to the media ahead of the launch event, Aditi Shankar shared that she was waiting to make her acting debut, and director Mutiah offered the role after auditions were held. “He conducted auditions and felt I’d look good in this role. If my father (director Shankar) thinks I’d be suitable for a role in his film, and if I get selected in the audition, I’d definitely like to do a film with him,” she said, while adding that she has signed a new movie recently and plans to continue acting.

Sharing the experience of working on the film, Karthi expressed that after his debut film Paruthiveeran, he is glad to work on another Madurai-based script. Suriya also spoke about his love for Madurai at the event.

Viruman is slated to hit the big screens on August 12. It is bankrolled by Karthi’s brother Suriya and actor Jyotika under their home banner 2D Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the music composer for the project. Karthi has teamed up earlier with director Muthiah for the action drama Komban in 2015.

Karthi also has director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I in the pipeline.