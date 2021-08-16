Watch: The trailer of Home promises a fun film on generation gap

While award-winning veteran actor Indrans plays the father in the film, Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen play his sons.

Flix Mollywood

The less than three-minute-long trailer of Home, an upcoming Malayalam film, is engaging, entertaining and suggests a fun experience. Indrans, the award-winning veteran actor of Malayalam cinema, appears with a balding head, aged and active, ready to learn from his young son the ways of the smartphone generation. Sreenath Bhasi, is his older son who is an aspiring filmmaker, and Naslen, the younger smartphone-addicted one.

Witty exchanges and relatable incidents take place in the short trailer. Manju Pillai, who is known for handling comedy with ease, plays the mother, cracking sarcastic lines with the sons.

The director of the film is Rojin Thomas, who made his debut co-directing Philips and the Monkey Pen, a much-appreciated children's film that was released in 2013. Vijay Babu, producing the film under his banner Friday Film House, also has a role in Home.

Other actors include Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyanpilla Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 19. A release by the streaming platform says that Indrans plays the role of Oliver Twist in the film, and Sreenath Bhasi plays Anthony. Indrans says that he could relate to his character in the film, for like him, he too is not comfortable with technology or social media. The film highlights the generation gap between parents and children and the actor found that appealing. Sreenath Bhasi says that the film will make you question the importance you give to your relationships, more than the technology challenges your parents face.

Read from archive: Swinging from comedy to tragedy: Versatile actor Indrans interview

Indrans, who began his acting career as a comedian, has been taking on serious roles in the past few years, winning praise in his home country and abroad at prestigious film festivals. His role in Aalorukkam won him the state award for best actor (male). Another film, Veyilmarangal, took him to places including the Shanghai International Film Festival , where the filmâ€™s team including Indrans and director Bijukumar got a red carpet welcome.

Watch: Trailer of Home