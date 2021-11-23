Watch: Trailer of Hindi remake of 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor out

‘Jersey’ is the Bollywood remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of actor Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film Jersey was unveiled on Tuesday, November 23. The sports-drama is the Bollywood remake of actor Nani’s hit Telugu film of the same title. Shahid Kapoor will be reprising Nani’s role from the original. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: “Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here's presenting the #JerseyTrailer.” The film is based on the life of the protagonist, played by Shahid, who is a talented cricketer who tries to get back to the game in his mid-30s.

The first-look poster of the film was unveiled earlier on November 22. The poster featured Shahid Kapoor standing in a stadium in cricket gear, and is seen holding his bat up in the air. Explaining that the project is special to him, he thanked the team for the story and the character. In the caption, he wrote: “It's time! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special.”

Mrunal Thakur, who has been roped in as the female lead in the film also wrote that she could not wait to share the trailer with fans. She also wrote that the film is extremely close to her heart. “And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don't have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go,” Mrunal Thakur wrote while sharing the first-look poster.

The actor also confirmed that the film will have a theatrical release and is slated to hit the big screens on December 31. Jersey is backed by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, while it is co-produced by Bunny Vas. Helmed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, the original film starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. Apart from being a commercial success, Jersey also bagged awards and received critical acclaim.

Watch the trailer of ‘Jersey’ here: