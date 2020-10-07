Watch: Trailer of ‘Halal Love Story’ promises a fun story on faith and filmmaking

The Malayalam film revolves around a group of men who decide to make a ‘Halal’ film which conforms to the rules of their faith.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of the much-awaited Halal Love Story sums up the crux of the film and promises a laugh riot with more than a few sweet moments. The nearly three-minute-long video features Indrajith Sukumaran, Sharaf U Dheen, Joju George, Grace Antony, Soubin Shahir, Parvathy and others, who have been roped in for the movie. The film is about a group of deeply religious men, who are sick of all the films with ‘Haram’ content, coming together to make a 100% ‘Halal’ film which conforms to all the rules of their faith. The story details the chaos and confusion that follows this endeavour.

Sharaf U Dheen plays Thoufeek, a school teacher, who has been assigned the job of writing the plot of the Halal film. Indrajith is a member of the cast in the film; gruff Joju is roped in to direct it, with an angry cameraman played by Soubin Shahir. The trailer also shows Parvathy, who has a cameo appearance in the film. She features in an acting workshop conducted for the actors of the Halal movie.

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed of Sudani From Nigeria fame, Halal Love Story will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 15. The film will be released in over 200 countries and territories. Produced under the banner of Papaya Films, the movie is produced by Ashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim.

Speaking to the media, producer Aashiq Abu also said that Halal Love Story is going to be a much-awaited “reunion film starring some of the most versatile actors of Malayalam cinema”.

“We’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story, which we have made with immense love, with their loved ones,” Aashiq Abu added.

Watch trailer here: