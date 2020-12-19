Watch: Trailer of â€˜Black Coffeeâ€™ shows characters in â€˜Salt N Pepperâ€™

The film is scripted and directed by actor Baburaj, who reprises the role of Cook Babu he played in â€˜Salt N Pepperâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

The 2011 film Salt N Pepper, directed by Aashiq Abu, was one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry. It collected Rs 5.1 crore in 50 days of its release. After nine long years, the trailer of the upcoming film Black Coffee brings back the characters in Salt N Pepper. Black Coffee is scripted and directed by actor Baburaj who played a role in Salt N Pepper.

The main characters in Black Coffee include Baburaj playing Cook Babu, Lal appearing as Kalidasan and Swetha Menon as Maya, all three of them reprising their roles in Salt N Pepper. Also in the cast are Sunny Wayne, Oviya , Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sudheer Karamana, who were not part of the Aashiq Abu film. Black Coffee will be all about Cook Babu moving into an apartment where four women live and what happens afterward.

In the film, Sunny Wayne will be seen playing an aspiring filmmaker, we hear.

The technical crew of this film includes James Chris as the cinematographer and Bijibal for music composition.

When Black Coffee was announced last year, there were reports that Asif Ali would be a part of it as well. However, the actor denied it. He was part of Salt N Pepper.

According to the filmâ€™s director, Black Coffee is a spin-off of Salt N Pepper as food plays the central character in it. Baburaj said in an earlier interview to the Times of India that the story of Black Coffee begins when his character Cook Babu leaves Kalidasanâ€™s house after getting married. However, he continues to be shy around women.

While Baburaj is busy with Black Coffee, he is also waiting for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. Mohanlal plays the titular role in this film, which is touted to be a historical.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of Black Coffee