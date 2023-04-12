Watch: Trailer of Ahaana and Shine Tom’s Adi suggests relationship drama

The film is directed by Prasobh Vijayan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Flix Entertainment

Geetika and Sajeev are entering a new relationship, and they have problems. That much is clear from the trailer of Adi, a new Malayalam film slated to hit theatres on Friday, April 14. Packaged as a festive Vishu release, the film has Ahaana Krishna and Shine Tom Chacko playing Geetika and Sajeev alias Nandu. Adi is directed by Prasobh Vijayan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

The trailer begins with a register marriage and shows the relationship of the couple swinging from new romance to early hiccups, as one accuses the other of hiding things. Shine's character, with bruises on his face, is police-fearing and has friends he appears to be afraid of. The script is by Ratheesh Ravi who wrote the film Ishq, a movie that discussed moral policing.

Adi's cinematography is by Faiz Siddik and editing is by Noufal Abdullah. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha. Other actors in the film include Dhruvan, Bindhu Jayan, and Bitto Davis.

Watch: Trailer of the film

Director Prasobh Vijayan is known for his debut film Lilli, a survival thriller that very violently portrayed the ordeal of a pregnant woman (played by Samyuktha) abducted by three men. Prasobh later directed Anveshanam, a mystery thriller in which Shruti Ramachandran and Jayasurya played the lead.

Ahaana's last theatre release was the 2019 film Pathinettam Padi, a coming-of-age drama by Shankar Ramakrishnan. She debuted with Rajeev Ravi's Njan Steve Lopez and was noted for her role as Niharika in the 2019 film Luca, opposite Tovino Thomas. Shine, meanwhile, was seen in a number of films in recent months. In 2023, he has already had five releases. Last year, he was seen in 14 films, playing important characters in movies like Kumari, Vichithram, and Thalumaala.

