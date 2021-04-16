Watch: Teja Sajja-Priya Varrier's 'Ishq: Not A Love Story' trailer is out

The trailer was unveiled by Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej on Thursday.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of upcoming Tollywood movie Ishq: Not A Love Story, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja in the lead roles, released the trailer of the film on Thursday, and has been well received by audiences so far. The trailer was unveiled by popular Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej. Conveying his wishes to the team, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "This looks very interesting! Here's, the Trailer of #ISHQ, Not a Love Story. My best wishes to @tejasajja123 & the whole team!".

Sticking to the title of the film, the trailer sets the tone for a plot that revolves around the lives of a couple. However, it is not the quintessential love story, as the trailer suggests dark sub plots in store for the audience. The one-and-a-half-minute video opens with glimpses of romantic moments shared between the lead characters, played by Priya and Teja. However, as the trailer progresses, we see that the plot is likely to take unprecedented turns

Watch the trailer of â€˜Ishq: Not A Love Story here:

Ishq: Not A Love Story is directed by popular Tollywood filmmaker SS Raju and produced by NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the banner M/S Megaa Supergood Films. The trailer has created a buzz amongst netizens, with many users tweeting about their anticipation for the film.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who unveiled the trailer of Ishq: Not A Love Story, currently awaits the release of his upcoming political thriller Republic. He will be sharing the screen with popular actor Aishwarya Rajesh in the film. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan too will be seen in important roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, lead actor Priya Varrier, who rose to fame with her viral wink video from Oru Adaar Love, is currently working on the Hindi movie Sridevi Bungalow. She also awaits the release of upcoming Kannada movie Vishnu Priya, which marks the actorâ€™s sandalwood debut.