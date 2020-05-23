Watch: Teaser of Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya's ‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’ is thrilling

The film reportedly revolves around politics and land mafia.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh’s much awaited Ka Pae Ranasingam released on Saturday. The nail-biting 1:40 second video clip hints that the film is an emotional drama which will revolve around the issue of land grabbing industries and the struggle of the underprivileged.

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly plays the eponymous title character in the film. And in the teaser, he can be heard saying, “World politics will revolve around air and water after caste and religion.”

Aishwarya, who plays Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in the film, stands out in the trailer. The film is directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios. The film also features journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram.

The stunt sequences have been composed by Peter Hein and Ghibran has scored the music for the film.

This is the fourth film where Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh will share the screen after Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai.

The film was to be released in January 2020. However, it got delayed.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Master, while Aishwarya Rajessh has a bunch of films in the pipeline including Thittam Irandu, Dhruva Natchathiram, Idam Porul Yaeval, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.