Watch: Teaser for Rajini's 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls' is out

The premiere date for the show has also been announced.

Flix Entertainment

Earlier last month, the news that Rajinikanth will feature in the adventure TV programme Into the Wild with Bear Grylls spread like wildfire. Visuals of the actor flying to the Bandipur forest area were widely circulated, following which the news was confirmed by Discovery Communications India.

The teaser of this programme has now been shared with the date on which it will premiere on television. Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Superstar Rajinikanth will air on March 23 at 8.00 pm. The 40 second teaser clip begins with a pumped up intro of the superstar whose face we’re not shown. He's seen riding an all terrain vehicle and the clip promises to “unravel the man behind the legend.” We can also hear his trademark laugh.

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 February 27, 2020

Earlier, in their press release, it was shared that the show will raise awareness about water conservation. “Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water; this war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country,” Rajini was quoted saying.

Incidentally, during the shooting of the episode, Rajinikanth had suffered minor injuries after he reportedly tripped over a lantana bush.

Bear Grylls, the show’s popular host, is known for his daredevilry and survival tips when faced with extreme living conditions. Bear had hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi and this show became one among the most watched shows of 2019 in India.

On working with the Superstar, an excited Grylls tweeted, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. @rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way (sic).”