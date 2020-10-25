Watch: Teaser for Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' released

Pooja Hegde appears to play a stand-up comic in the film.

The teaser for the film Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni, was released on Sunday. Taking to their social media handles, both the lead actors shared the teaser of the film.

Sharing the teaser Akhil wrote,"Is Harsha eligible or not ? Coming to you soon with lots of fun. Happy Dussehra to you all.”

Written and directed by ‘Bommarillu’ Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is being produced under the banner of GA2 Pictures. Bhaskar is returning to Telugu cinema after a gap of nearly seven years. The film marks the first collaboration of Akhil and Pooja, who was last seen on screen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film will see Akhil play an NRI based in the United States, while Pooja appears to be playing a stand-up comedian.

The shooting of the film had been progressing in the US earlier this year. The film was supposed to release in May, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers plan to complete the remainder of the film in a single schedule and are hopeful of releasing it early next year.

Pradeep M Sharma is the cinematographer for the film, while music is being composed by Gopi Sundar.

Akhil recently announced that he will team up with filmmaker Surender Reddy for his next project. Surender is best known for helming films such as Kick, Kick 2 and the recent Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Since both Akhil and Surender Reddy are currently occupied with other assignments, they’ll only begin work on the new project next year. Vakkantham Vamsi, who has collaborated with Surender Reddy several times, will handle the story and screenplay. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is riding high on the success of her last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. This film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde played the female lead, with Allu Arjun as the male lead. She is also currently shooting for Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Watch the teaser for Most Eligible Bachelor:

