Watch: Teaser of Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s bilingual film Custody is out

â€˜Custodyâ€™, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, is helmed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set for the release of his upcoming bilingual project titled Custody. The teaser of the film was shared on Thursday, March 16, by the makers of the film. Custody will be released in Telugu and Tamil and is helmed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and co-stars Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film is likely to be released in summer 2023.

The teaser, which was released in both Tamil and Telugu, hints at an intense police action film. Since its release, the teaser in both languages has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube.

Actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the antagonist in Custody, while the rest of the star-studded cast includes Krithi Shetty, Sarath Kumar, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, and other notable actors. Further, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shakar Raja are on board to compose music for the film. Custody, which is being bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 12 this year.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the movies Bangarraju and Love Story. The former, which had Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, saw a lukewarm response while Love Story, with Sai Pallavi as the co-lead, was a blockbuster.

Watch Custody teaser here: