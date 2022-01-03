Watch: Teaser of Mammootty and Parvathy starrer Puzhu is intriguing

‘Puzhu’ is helmed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena and produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of actors Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s much-anticipated film Puzhu was unveiled on January 1, on the occasion of New Year. “We have to share what we have. It’s good. Only then we will become good human beings,” Mammootty is heard saying to a child in the opening shot of the Puzhu teaser. This is followed by a scene where the child aims his toy gun at Mammootty in a family photo, hitting his image in the forehead. The film is likely to explore a troubled father-son relationship.

Puzhu is helmed by filmmaker Ratheena, who is making her directorial debut with the project, while actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer Films is bankrolling the film along with S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. The film went on floors in Kerala’s Ernakulam on August 17 in 2021.

Puzhu marks the first-time collaboration between father-son duo Mammootty and Dulquer since the former is playing the lead role, while Dulquer has been roped in as the producer for the project. The movie is jointly written by Harshad, who has also come up with the story, and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu. The duo is known for their work in acclaimed films like Varathan and Virus. Theni Eswar is on board as the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy is composing the soundtracks and background score for the film. Deepu Joseph, who was the editor of critically acclaimed film Jallikattu, is a part of the project too.

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Mammootty are teaming up for the first time for Puzhu. It is to be noted that the collaboration comes after a controversy surrounding the lead actors erupted in 2017 when Parvathy commented about the misogynistic representation of women in the 2017 Malayalam movie Kasaba, starring Mammootty in the lead. She was at the receiving end of trolling, backlash and cyber bullying by fans for discussing it. However, fans retreated after Mammootty launched the audio of Parvathy’s 2019 film Uyare. Notably, filmmaker Ratheena was on board as the executive producer of Uyare.

Watch: