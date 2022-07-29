Watch: Teaser of Dhanush’s Vaathi unveiled on his 39th birthday

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Vaathi/ Sir’ will have Dhanush playing the role of a lecturer, and also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi/ Sir was unveiled on Thursday, July 28, marking the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday. Dhanush, who essays the role of a lecturer, stands up against loopholes in the education system in the film. “Education is more than about books, marks and results. The right mix of chalk and challenges can shape the future generation,” the description below the YouTube video reads.

Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, the film stars actor Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, the cast also includes actors Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena among others. The technical team also includes GV Prakash as the music composer, J Yuvraj as the cinematographer, and Navin Nooli as the editor. Vaathi is presented by Srikara Studios.

Dhanush has a series of works in the pipeline, and posters from his other films were also unveiled. A new poster was unveiled from Dhanush’s next with Rocky fame director Arun Matheswaran, which has been titled Captain Miller.

Watch the teaser of Vaathi/ Sir starring Dhanush and Samyukta Menon here:

Dhanush and his brother, director Selvaraghavan, have teamed up for the upcoming film Naane Varuven, and the director shared a new poster from the film on earlier July 27. Sharing the poster, Selvaraghavan wrote, "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother Dhanush K Raja."

Actor Elli AvrRam, who stars opposite Dhanush in Naane Varuven, tweeted, "Happy birthday Dhanush K Raja! May you always keep shining and inspire us as the wonderful actor and human being that you are! God bless you Superstar." Dhanush and his elder brother Selvaraghavan have teamed up in the past for several Tamil films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Yenna. They are reuniting for a project after almost a decade with Naane Varuven.

Dhanush plays a dual role in the film. In the new poster, his character is seen in the backdrop of a forest, holding a bow and quiver of arrows. Dhanush has also penned the story and screenplay for Naane Varuven. Previously, he had written the story of Tamil film Pa Pandi.

(With IANS inputs)