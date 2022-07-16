Watch: Teaser of Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty’s Agent hints at an action-packed film

The teaser of ‘Agent’ was unveiled by Sivakarthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of director Akhil Akkineni’s action drama Agent was unveiled on Friday, July 15. Akhil plays the titular role in the film. Siva Karthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to share the teaser in Tamil and Kannada, respectively, while Mammootty unveiled the Malayalam teaser. The Hindi version's teaser was also unveiled on Friday. The story unravels through the eyes of Mahadev, the head of the national security agency, played by the Malayalam star Mammootty. The teaser hints at an action drama. Actor Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to star opposite Akhil.

Sharing the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Happy to release #AgentTeaser - https://youtu.be/DsdT3D_zKF0. Amazing and Congratulations @AkhilAkkineni8 brother for all the hard work you put into this. Excited to watch @mammukka sir.Best wishes to the entire team of #Agent.” Sharing the teaser, Kichcha Sudeep heaped praises on Akhil and Mammootty. “Supaaa happy to present the trailer of my all time favs,,,@AkhilAkkineni8 & @DirSurender's #Agent.This surely is super stylish & a visual treat.@mammukka sir looks as dynamic as ever (sic).”

Agent is helmed by director Surender Reddy and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, and co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema respectively. Agent is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The technical crew also includes Hip Hop Tamizha as the music director, Rasool Ellore as the Director of Photography, and Naveen Nooli as the editor.

Akhil made an appearance in a Telugu film as a child artist in the movie Sisindri, which was released in 1995 when he was one year old. The comedy drama revolves around a one-year-old kid who is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Mammootty has films like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Bilal in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)