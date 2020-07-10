Watch: Sushant sets dance floor on fire in AR Rahman's 'Dil Bechara' track

Sushant Singh Rajput is seen dancing and charming the audience at what looks like a college auditorium.

Flix Bollywood

The much awaited Dil Bechara title track released on Friday, and it features Sushant Singh Rajput in a young college student avatar. The song was earlier briefly introduced at the end of the trailer of the film, which marks the late actor’s last appearance on screen.

The 'Dil Bechara' song opens with Sushant on the stage of what looks like a college auditorium with a painted nightscape of buildings in the background. The song is about his ‘poor heart’ – a translation of ‘dil bechara’ from Hindi – and how it’s in the friendzone, though it clearly wants more from his romantic interest.

Sushant goes from the stage to dancing in between the audience and interacting with them, being his charming best. Also in the audience is Kizie – played by Sanjana Sanghi – whom Sushant pulls into a short dance.

The song is sung by AR Rahman, who has also composed the music for Dil Bechara. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacarya.

In a special message on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel before the premiere of the song, AR Rahman made an appearance and said, “I know you have all been waiting for this song. I am glad that I can be here to share it with you." Rahman added that it was a great experience composing all the songs, and especially the title track. “The whole album has been carefully curated because the film has so much heart and love. And we have fond memories of our beloved Sushant. Thank you so much for all the love and support,” he said.

The film Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s bestselling book The Fault in Our Stars, and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The trailer had released on July 6 and had made fans and viewers quite emotional to see Sushant on screen.

Incidentally, on videos of both AR Rahman and the song premiere on Friday, the live chat on YouTube was full of people commenting, “cbi”, and demanding for the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into Sushant’s death. The actor had died last month, allegedly by suicide, in Mumbai.

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.