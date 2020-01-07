Watch: Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' teaser is exciting

Kollywood

The teaser of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was released on January 7 to great response from fans. The teaser begins with a shot of Suriya, as a young man, travelling in a crowded train. The year is 1984. “When I had Rs 6000 in hand and dreamt of starting an aeroplane company, the world called me a crazy person,” he begins telling us.

Suriya is seen in different looks in the teaser, with long hair in one and with a crew cut in another. He plays pilot officer Nedumaran Rajangam in this film. Suriya plays the angry young man quite well, and the teaser has gripping moments of a man dedicated to his ambition.

The background score that accompanies the visuals is very powerful and the teaser ends with a boarding call, that’s usually heard inside airports. The film is scheduled to release this summer.

Soorarai Pottru a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who has predominantly played character and comic roles over his three-decade-long career, is all set to make his Tamil debut with this film.

The Singam star also has a project with director Siva in the pipeline, and it is most likely to go on the floor after the director finishes his film with Rajinikanth.

Suriya has also signed a project with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The yet-untitled project was officially announced recently and will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations. Suriya had also confirmed last year that he will be teaming up with Singam fame Hari for the sixth time. However, the film got delayed since he wasn't able to allocate dates because he has several projects in hand.

