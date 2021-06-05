Watch: Suriya unveils teaser of Mohan Babu starrer ‘Son of India’

Interestingly, Mohan Babu’s dear friend, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the teaser.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Suriya unveiled the teaser of Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s upcoming movie Son of India on Friday. Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, the movie stars Mohan Babu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Interestingly, Mohan Babu’s dear friend, Tollywood star Chiranjeevi, has lent his voice for the teaser. Filled with punch lines, the teaser features Mohan Babu in various avatars, creating an aura of mystery around his character. Son of India is likely to hit the big screens next year. Actor Suriya shared the teaser on Twitter and congratulated the team. He also conveyed his wishes to producer Vishnu Manchu. “Proudly Presenting #SonofIndiaTeaser with immense respect to "Collection King" @themohanbabu sir ‘In & As’ #SonofIndia. (sic),” Suriya wrote.

The film is likely to explore patriotism as one of the main themes. Mohan Babu’s son, actor Vishnu Manchu, who is bankrolling the venture, wrote, “Proud to introduce you #SonofIndia. Much thanks to my big brother @Suriya_offl. Special thanks to @KChiruTweets. @themohanbabu #Illayaraja garu @ ratnababuwriter. (sic).” Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose the background score and soundtracks for the project.

Watch the teaser of ‘Son of India’ here:

Mohan Babu was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 movie Gayatri. The Telugu action drama was written by Diamond Ratna Babu and Madan, while it was directed by Madan. The film starred Shriya Saran, Nikhila Vimal and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the lead roles. Vishnu Manchu was also roped in to play the younger version of one of the characters in the movie. The movie had music by Thaman and was made as a tribute to director Dasari Narayana Rao.

He played prominent roles in Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati, which is the biopic of actor Savitri and director Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, which starred actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. He is currently working on Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam.