Watch: This stand-up act rips apart popular Tamil cinema reviewers

Stand-up comedy

While the Tamil film industry is going overboard with promotions (including title font release!) for sub-standard films, there is a section of 'reviewers' who work to amplify each of these moves. Decoding, analysing and seeing 'inner' meaning in films that are simply lazy with the storytelling. This theatre of the absurd is the subject of stand-up comedian Mervyn Rozz's latest routine. The show is part of Evam's 'Oru Time Pakalam' series which will have Mervyn and Jagan Krishnan performing.

Though Mervyn does not specify any of the 'reviewers' by name, it's obvious to anyone who follows the industry who he's talking about in the references (open panna...this will be a can of worms, so never mind). From taking jibes at some who fill their reviews with unnecessarily fancy English terms that have little meaning in the context to the infamous reviewers who rip apart films with no mercy on YouTube channels, most of Mervyn's jokes land well on the audience.

Also hilarious is his potshot at 'heroine interviews', when the heroine barely has any role in the film. As he says, sometimes we see more of Rahul Dravid (who appears in the mandatory 'Smoking is injurious' ad that plays before a film) than the heroine in the entire film, especially the likes of Kajal Aggarwal who seldom do any substantial roles.

He also does a bit on film gossip videos - and the voice he mimics makes the platform he's referring to quite clear - that's on point. These videos typically 'analyse' every little incident that's to do with a celebrity and blow it out of proportion, adding a generous layer of masala while at it and also asking viewers what they feel about it. As Mervyn says, these incidents could be as trivial as Nayanthara losing her handkerchief on the sets of a film.

If you've sat through these videos and are an avid film watcher, Mervyn's comedy will probably resonate with you.

