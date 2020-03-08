Watch: Singer Srinivas' latest indie song titled 'Nenjil Oru Vannam' released

The song’s lyrics on one's dreams and passions have been penned by Pa Vijay.

Flix Music

Singer Srinivas, who is known for hit songs like the duet “Minsara Poove” with Nithyasree Mahadevan from Padaiyappa, “Muzhumathi Avalathu” from Tamil version of Bollywood movie Jodhaa Akbar and more, recently released a new independent song titled 'Nenjil Oru Vannam'. This song, which was released by Gautham Vasudev Menon on March 6, has been composed and performed by Srinivas.

The lyrics on one's passion and dreams have been penned by Pa Vijay. The song’s music has been arranged and produced by Prashanth Techno and Srinivas. The video of the song is about how a child’s dream to paint is discouraged by adults but later sees her artwork painted on a wall. This video has been shot by Nippon Paint India.

Srinivas is not new to the independent music scene. In 2001, he released an independent album titled 'Ussele Ussele'. The song shot amidst green fields, featured Srinivas and singers Timmy, Karthik and Tipu. Reminiscing the album, in 2014, Srinivas put out a Facebook status sharing the credits with names like Rajiv Menon, Deepak Dev, Pravin Mani, Abi and more. This album had a total of 10 songs featuring singers like Harini, Anuradha Sriram, Sujatha Mohan, Chitra Singh and Mahalakshmi Iyer, among others.

The singer also has another album titled 'Paarvai'. While Srinivas has worked with composers like AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja and Vidyasagar, he turned composer with two Malayalam films, Seethakalyanam and The Train, and one Tamil film Kangaroo to his credit.

His other independent songs include ‘Adadadadada Kadhaippoma’ in 2016 with lyrics by Ramesh Vinayakam and jointly performed by the two. He has also worked with independent artiste Srisha on songs like ‘Vizhi Mele’, ’Mazhai Pesum Vaanam’ and others. He worked on a song called 'Kozhai for Doopadoo' along with his daughter Sharanya Srinivas.