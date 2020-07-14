Watch: Shivrajkumar-Bhavana's 'Bhajarangi 2' teaser suggests intriguing period drama

The teaser has had more than 15 lakh views so far.

Flix Sandalwood

The teaser for Dr Shivrajkumarâ€™s latest offering Bhajarangi 2 has garnered huge viewership. The film also stars Bhavana and Shruti, and is directed by A Harsha.

Within two days of it premiering on YouTube, the teaser has been viewed more than 15 lakh times, and has been trending on YouTube.

The teaser shows Shivrajkumar running through a wooded area and performing action sequences. The film appears to be a period drama. Shivarajkumar has enjoyed a long innings in the Kannada film industry, making his debut as an adult in 1986 with the film Anand. He had also acted in Sri Srinivasa Kalyana as a child actor. He was last seen in the 2020 film Drona, which was released in March but tanked as the lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic was announced soon after its release.

Bhavana, who was last seen in 99, the Kannada remake of the Tamil film 96, also features in the teaser. She can be seen striding down a path in the video. Bhavana has mostly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films. In 99, < /em>she starred along with Ganesh. She played the role that Trisha did in the original.

The other pivotal actor in the film is Shruti, who has appeared in several Malayalam and Kannada films. She is also an office bearer for the BJP in Karnataka.

The teaser shows a sneak peek of the other characters in the film: a slave trader, a Brahmin priest, and so on.

The film is the second in the Bhajarangi franchise. The first was a superhit when it came out in 2013.

Though the teaser shows no indication of what the story might be, fans are in high anticipation of the film.

The film has been produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra. The cinematography for the film is done by Swamy J and the music director is Arjun Janya.

In light of the pandemic, the release date of Bhajarangi 2 is yet to be announced.