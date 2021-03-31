Watch: Second trailer of ‘Anugraheethan Antony’ released by Dulquer

Sunny Wayne plays the lead along with Gouri G Kishan of ‘96’ fame in this fantasy drama directed by Prince Joy.

The second trailer of Anugraheethan Antony is mostly about the two dogs that the elderly Sidhique raises, fed up with his human son, played by Sunny Wayne. In what is said to be a fantasy drama, Sunny Wayne and young Gouri G Kishan of 96 fame play the lead characters, living in a typical Kerala town.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan released the trailer on Tuesday with wishes for his dear “Sunnychan, Gouri, director Prince Joy and the entire team”.

This is the first film that Prince Joy is directing. The producer is M Shijith. Naveen T Manilal has written the story and Arun Muraleedharan has composed the music. The cinematographer is Selvakumar S. Appu Bhattathiri edited the film before going off to make his directorial debut with Nizhal.

Other actors in Anugraheethan Antony include Indrans, Lukman Lukku, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Manikandan, Jaffer Idukki, Muthumani and Baiju.

The film is releasing in theatres on April 1.

Watch: Trailer of Anugraheethan Antony

After her acting debut in the Tamil 96 playing the teenage version of Trisha’s character Jaanu, Gouri acted in the Malayalam Margamkali, which had Bibin George and Namitha Pramod in the lead. She reprised her role as young Jaanu in the Telugu version of 96, titled Jaanu. Gouri also played a role in Vijay’s Master released earlier this year.

Sunny Wayne last appeared in Maniyarayile Ashokan in a small role. The film, with Jacob Gregory in the lead, released on Netflix last year. This year, Sunny awaits the release of two highly anticipated films – Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Chathur Mukham, starring Manju Warrier. Chathur Mukham is slated to release on April 8 while Kurup is expected to release only by the last week of May.

Sunny will also be seen in Kuttavum Shikshayum, an upcoming thriller by Rajeev Ravi. He is also playing a role in Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen, featuring Manjima Mohan.