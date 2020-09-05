Watch: Sameera Reddyâ€™s hilarious video of her daughter 'reacting' to Arnab Goswami

This adorable and hilariously edited video posted by Sameera Reddy on her Instagram page has already gone viral.

Flix Entertainment

â€œWhere were you then? Where were you then...The nation wants to know!" as Republic TVâ€™s Arnab Goswami hollers at the camera, a tiny guest appears on the other end. Actor Sameera Reddyâ€™s two-year-old daughter Nyra Varde can be seen giggling, biting her finger and looking plain perplexed.

This adorable and hilariously edited video posted by Sameera Reddy on her Instagram page has already gone viral. The video, which the actor has captioned 'Nyra. The nation wants to know' has her daughter's 'reactions' to all of Arnabâ€™s statements, some of them such as â€˜The nation wants to knowâ€™ which have now become synonymous with the anchor.

Sameera is active on Instagram and regularly posts videos on motherhood, parenting and body positivity. Her honest feeds have garnered her 870 K followers on Instagram.

The actor also posts funny videos on popular shows. For example, her recent video on Netflixâ€™s Indian Matchmaking. The video featured Sameeraâ€™s mother-in-law Manjiri Hegde and the actorâ€™s request to Sima Taparia - the matchmaker - was that she find her a perfect mother-in-law.

â€˜Asli partner toh mother-in-law hota hain,â€™ Sameera says in her satirical video.

In another video, Sameera opens up about beauty and ageing. Here she speaks about how she was insecure about her complexion and body when she was in the film industry. She also talks about how the camera can lie, depending on how one positions it. Sameera decided to make the video after hearing a mother who said that she felt fat, ugly and not beautiful because of the post baby fat. The video has been watched over 4 million times.

The actor has also made a video talking about the challenges of managing her children during the lockdown. In this video that she posted, Sameera is in tears as she talks about the impact of the lockdown on kidsâ€™ mental health.