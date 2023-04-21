Watch: Sai Pallavi marks sister Pooja Kannan’s birthday with goofy Instagram post

“In pursuit of becoming a better sister, you’ve made me a better human,” actor Sai Pallavi wrote in her post wishing Pooja a happy birthday.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Sai Pallavi has shared a fun video of her sister Pooja Kannan, on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, April 21. The video, which is a compilation of photographs and video clips of Pooja, shows her having a good time with friends and family, and singing and dancing along to the song ‘Tak Bak’ from Thangamagan while out on a drive.

Sharing the post, Sai Pallavi wrote, “Happy Birthday My Monkey. In pursuit of becoming a better sister, you’ve made me a better human. Your mere existence teaches me so much. Thank you chella. You’re light,love and joy personified. I love you.” Pooja’s reply said, “Oh my godddd, daiii! I love you so much. I miss you.”

Pooja, who has completed her Master of Social Work degree from Madras School Of Social Work, made her acting debut with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvanam in 2021. The film was directed by Silva and written by AL Vijay, and also featured Samuthirakani and Rima Kallingal.

Back in 2019, Sai Pallavi spoke in an interview about her reasons for turning down an offer to feature in a fairness cream commercial, and spoke about the impact of colourism on young women including her sister. A renowned, critically acclaimed actor, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi, in which her performance was widely appreciated. She was also appreciated for her performance in Virata Parvam, which was also released in 2022.