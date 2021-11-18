Watch: Sai Pallavi and Nani's Shyam Singha Roy teaser promises intense film

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film co-stars actors Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy was unveiled on Thursday, November 18. The period drama is set in Kolkata. The teaser indicates that the theme of the film revolves around reincarnation. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 24 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The teaser opens with a voiceover that describes how women are being exploited. Nani appears as a social reformer and a writer, who challenges the practice. “Women are not anyone’s slave to be brought and imprisoned. Not even god’s,” Nani says in Bengali at one point in the teaser. Sai Pallavi is seen dancing in a temple. Clad in a red saree, Sai Pallavi sports a fierce look. The sequence indicates that Sai Pallavi’s character and other women were dancing as part of the Durga Puja celebrations. The video also features glimpses of romantic sequences between Krithi Shetty and Nani from a different time period.

Helmed by Taxiwaala fame director Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainments. Sanu John Varghese is on board as the cinematographer, while Mickey J Meyer is taking care of the soundtracks and background scores for the flick. Editing is by Naveen Nooli, while Avinash Kolla is handling the production design.

Sai Pallavi and Nani are teaming up for the second time after 2017 film Middle Class Abbayi that co-starred actors Bhumika, Vijay Varma, Naresh, Aamani and Priyadarshi among others in pivotal roles.

A number of big-budget Telugu films are lined up for release in December. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise is set to hit the big screens on December 17, while Varun Tej’s sports drama Ghani will release in theatres on December 24, ahead of Christmas.

Watch the trailer of Shyam Singha Roy here: