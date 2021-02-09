Watch: Rashmika Mandanna in 'Top Tucker' music video teaser

The ‘Top Tucker’ teaser also features Amit Uchana and Yuvan Shankar Raja, and has lyrics co-written by Vignesh Shivan.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna and rapper Badshah are teaming up for a new music video for a song titled Top Tucker, for which the teaser was recently released. Sharing the teaser on her social media page, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting. 1st time I’ve done something like this and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys (sic)!!” She then added, “I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! trust me you are in for a good dance number here (sic)!”

Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting.. 1st time I’ve done something like this.. and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries.. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys!! https://t.co/giiEcXlJJy pic.twitter.com/Q8U3cr6cqC — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 8, 2021

Watch the teaser here:

The Top Tucker teaser features Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana, besides rendering the vocals along with Jonita Gandhi. Badshah and Yuvan Shankar Raja have composed the music, while the lyrics are penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan.

Rashmika Mandanna awaits the release of her upcoming Kannada film Pogaru with Dhruva Sarja. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead with Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila and others in the star cast. The technical crew of Pogaru comprises Chandan Shetty to score music, with the camera handled by Vijay Milton and Mahesh S doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under the banner Sri Jagadguru Movies on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was scheduled for release last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Rashmika is also currently gearing up for her debut in the Tamil film industry. Sultan, which has Karthi in the lead, is in post-production and will hit the marquee soon. Sultan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Music director duo Vivek-Mervin is setting the tunes for the soundtrack, with Santhosh Narayanan taking credit for one song, and Harshvardhan Rameshwar taking care of the BGM. PC Sreeram is the cinematographer with Rubens in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and Vivekananda Pictures with Lyca Productions bagging the distribution rights.

In the much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screen with Allu Arjun. This action thriller, directed by Sukumar, also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles with Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast. The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Rashmika has also signed a new project, Adallu Meeku Joharlu, with Sharwanand. The film will be directed by Kishore Tirumala.

