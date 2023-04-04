Watch: Ram Charan makes an appearance in Salman Khanâ€™s latest film

â€˜Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanâ€™ features top Telugu actors including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and others.

Flix Entertainment

Tollywood actor Ram Charan makes a special appearance in Bollywood star Salman Khanâ€™s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A song from the movie called Yentamma was released on Tuesday, March 4, showing Ram Charan dancing to the catchy beats along with the rest of the movieâ€™s stellar cast. Top Telugu actors including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu have been roped in for major roles in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song also shows all the stars doing a revamped version of the hook step from the Oscar-winning song â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ from RRR. The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others will also make an appearance in the film.

Salman Khanâ€™s latest venture will release in theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. On April 1, the makers had released the first song from the film, a Telugu number celebrating Telanganaâ€™s state festival, Bathukamma. The song, also called â€˜Bathukammaâ€™, features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and others celebrating the colourful festival.

Watch the song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: