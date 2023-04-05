Watch: Ram Charan and Upasana’s fun baby shower party in Dubai

Upasana took to Instagram to share a video from the baby shower, where the couple is adorned in white casuals and celebrating the occasion with their loved ones.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela seem to be on cloud nine, as they expect their first child soon. To celebrate the occasion, Upasana’s sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindhoori threw a fun baby shower party for the couple in Dubai recently. On Wednesday, April 5, Upasana took to instagram to share a video from the baby shower, which featured the couple celebrating the event with their loved ones on the beachside. Both Ram Charan and Upasana were adorned in white casuals.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Upasana said, “Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters Anushpala and Sindoori Reddy for the best baby shower [sic].” Earlier in December, the families of Ram Charan and Upasana had announced the news of the couple’s pregnancy. Upasana and Ram Charan got married in June 2012 in Hyderabad and celebrated their tenth anniversary last year.

Ram Charan’s fanbase is still riding high on the massive international success of his last Telugu blockbuster, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. In the movie, Ram Charan along with actor Jr NTR had shaken a leg to the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’, which went on to win the 95th Academy Award for best original song. He recently made a special appearance in a song ‘Yentamma’ from a Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside the film’s leads Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Pooja Hegde.

Upasana is currently the Vice Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility at Apollo Hospitals.

Watch the video here: