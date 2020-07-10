Watch: Ragini's 'Law' trailer promises a gripping drama

The film is a criminal justice drama debuting Ragini Prajwal.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Law, Kannada's first film to have a direct OTT release was launched on Friday. The nearly two minute trailer launched by Amazon Prime Video promises a gripping crime suspense drama. Law debuts actor Ragini Prajwal who plays the character Nandhini, a law student who demands justice for a gruesome crime.

The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The legal Kannada drama also stars Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. Law is the fifth direct-to-service movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after the successful release of Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi) and Penguin (Telugu and Tamil with Malayalam dubs) and Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam). Law will be released on Juny 17, in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Law is close to my heart, because not only does it mark my debut, but the movie also sheds light on an important message that often gets sidelined.” said actor Ragini Prajwal,

“Nandhini, is a strong and determined woman who overcomes a difficult situation through sheer perseverance. Law is sure to set a new bar in this genre and I am hoping it will be appreciated by critics and audiences alike. I have had the privilege of working with a dream team and I am thrilled our film will be accessible to audiences not only from India but across 200 countries and territories, making the release even more impactful,” she added.

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, “Amazon Prime Video is one of our most valued partners. After the phenomenal success of our films Kavaludaari and Maya Bazaar 2016 which released on the service shortly after its theatrical release, Law is our third collaboration and one of the two titles we would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. With Law we not only want to entertain our audience, but also bring to light an issue of great importance. We look forward to customers across 200 countries and territories being able to enjoy the movie from the safety of their own homes.”