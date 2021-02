Watch: R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav groove to 'Master' song

R Ashwin had performed the hook step of ‘Vaathi Coming’ from 'Master' at Chepauk during India’s second Test match against England.

Flix Entertainment

After being in the news for his impressive performance during India’s second Test match in Chennai against England, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video of a different kind of performance on social media. In it, the off-spinner can be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Vaathi Coming’, a popular dance number from actor Vijay’s Tamil movie Master, along with fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ashwin’s post became viral within hours of him posting it. He had earlier entertained audiences with the same hook step during the Test match against England last week, when he scored a hundred runs and took a five-wicket haul. The 34-year-old off-spinner was later joined by Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav at that time as well.

Ashwin’s wife Prithi, Indian cricket team coach R Sridhar and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, among several others, reacted to the video.

The song ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Vijay starrer Master has racked up more than 54 million views within a month of its release. Master stars Vijay as the main lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravishankar composed the soundtrack and background score for the movie.

R Ashwin has had a great run on the field this season. In the second Test against England, he became the only second player after Ian Botham to score a hundred runs as well as take five wickets in the same match.

Ashwin’s post comes at a time when the Indian cricket team is amping up for the third Test at Motera, the world’s largest cricket stadium. According to Gujarat Cricket Association’s joint secretary Anil Patel, the stadium also has 11 centre strips and four dressing rooms that come with an in-built gymnasium. The current seating capacity of the stadium is 1,10,000, which beats even the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground’s capacity.