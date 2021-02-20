Watch: R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav groove to 'Master' song

R Ashwin had performed the hook step of â€˜Vaathi Comingâ€™ from 'Master' at Chepauk during Indiaâ€™s second Test match against England.

After being in the news for his impressive performance during Indiaâ€™s second Test match in Chennai against England, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video of a different kind of performance on social media. In it, the off-spinner can be seen grooving to the beats of â€˜Vaathi Comingâ€™, a popular dance number from actor Vijayâ€™s Tamil movie Master, along with fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ashwinâ€™s post became viral within hours of him posting it. He had earlier entertained audiences with the same hook step during the Test match against England last week, when he scored a hundred runs and took a five-wicket haul. The 34-year-old off-spinner was later joined by Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav at that time as well.

Ashwinâ€™s wife Prithi, Indian cricket team coach R Sridhar and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, among several others, reacted to the video.

The song â€˜Vaathi Comingâ€™ from Vijay starrer Master has racked up more than 54 million views within a month of its release. Master stars Vijay as the main lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravishankar composed the soundtrack and background score for the movie.

R Ashwin has had a great run on the field this season. In the second Test against England, he became the only second player after Ian Botham to score a hundred runs as well as take five wickets in the same match.

Ashwinâ€™s post comes at a time when the Indian cricket team is amping up for the third Test at Motera, the worldâ€™s largest cricket stadium. According to Gujarat Cricket Associationâ€™s joint secretary Anil Patel, the stadium also has 11 centre strips and four dressing rooms that come with an in-built gymnasium. The current seating capacity of the stadium is 1,10,000, which beats even the famous Melbourne Cricket Groundâ€™s capacity.