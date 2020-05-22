Watch: Prithviraj and 'Aadujeevitham' crew reach Kochi from Jordan

The 58-member film crew, who were stranded since last week of March, landed at Cochin International Airport Limited on Friday.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The crew of the upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who were stranded in Jordan since last week of March, landed in Kochi on Friday morning. According to reports, there are a total of 58 people in the film crew.

In the video of the film crew landing at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), put out by Ernakulam district administration, actor Prithviraj can be seen coming out of the airport, following the health checkup and security checks. The actor was seen to drive off in a car that had been parked on the airport premises, probably to a paid quarantine centre.

The crew members will now have to undergo the state government-mandated institutional quarantine for seven days in either government facilities or paid quarantine facilities in hotels. Following that, they will have to continue a week in home quarantine.

Actor @PrithviOfficial, along with other film crew of upcoming Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham', who were stranded in Jordan, lands at CIAL today morning.

Video credit: Ernakulam PRD pic.twitter.com/kyXK1NMHuN — Neethu Joseph (@neethujoseph_15) May 22, 2020

The crew was evacuated as part of the Centre’s Vande Bharat phase two mission. “A total of 187 passengers were on the flight that was heading to both Delhi and Kochi on the Special Air India Flight AI 1902,” Indian Embassy in Jordan posted on Facebook.

The statement by the Embassy also added that the film crew members were stranded in Jordan while shooting for the second phase of the film, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown in Jordan since March 16. “Ambassador HE Anwar Haleem bid farewell to all Indians on board AI 1902 today at the airport and wished all of them safe travels and healthy life ahead,” it added.

The team of Aadujeevitham had been in Jordan for about two months. Since international flights had been cancelled, the crew continued to stay there, carrying on with the shoot. Earlier, actor Prithviraj had himself said on Facebook that the team had undergone medical check-ups in Jordan and had been continuing the shooting.

“We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert, which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp,” the actor had earlier said.