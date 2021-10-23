Watch: Prabhas stuns as Vikramadithya in teaser from Radhe Shyam

The character teaser was released on Saturday, October 23 marking actor Prabhas’s birthday.

Flix Cinema

Putting an end to the long wait, details about Prabhas’s character in Radhe Shyam were unveiled by the makers on Saturday, October 23, marking the actor’s birthday. The character teaser revealed that Prabhas will be essaying the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist. The teaser was unveiled by production houses UV Creations and T-Series. Ahead of the release, Prabhas shared a glimpse from the teaser on Instagram and wrote: “Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam.”

In the character teaser, we hear Vikramaditya saying, “I am no God, but I am not one of you either.” The rest of the voiceover also indicates that the protagonist is someone who can read the future, but mentions that he prefers not to get into the details and reveal the secrets since he believes they are beyond what common people can comprehend.

Romantic drama Radhe Shyam is written and directed by filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar and is slated for release on January 14 next year. The film also stars actor Pooja Hegde in the lead. Justin Prabhakaran will be taking care of the music and background score for the project, while Resul Pookutty will be handling the sound design. The supporting cast of the film includes actors Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar and Sasha Chettri.

Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Prabhas’s co-star Pooja Hegde also shared the teaser and extended her wishes to Prabhas on his birthday. “#Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell & win everyone's heart! Happy Birthday to our Vikram Aditya #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas http://bit.ly/ WhoIsVikramaditya… Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Om Raut, who is directing Prabhas’s upcoming film Adipurush wished Prabhas on his birthday and wrote: “Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!!”

Watch Prabhas’s character teaser from Radhe Shyam: