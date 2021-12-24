Watch: Prabhas-Pooja Hegdeâ€™s Radhe Shyam trailer hints at intense romantic drama

The ensemble cast of â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ includes actors Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, among others.

Flix

Putting an end to the long wait, the trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegdeâ€™s Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Thursday, December 23. The trailer features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya, a world-renowned palmist who is not looking for a serious romantic relationship. Heâ€™d rather stick with â€˜flirtationshipsâ€™. Prerna (Pooja Hegde) and Vikram develop feelings for each other, but as the trailer progresses, we witness how the relationship turns more intense. Shot in scenic locations, the trailer of the romantic drama promises a visual spectacle.

Helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will be released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 14. The romantic drama is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T- Series, while it is produced by UV Creations. The film was shot in picturesque locations across Italy and Rome.

The makers of Radhe Shyam organised a massive fan event in Hyderabad, with 40,000 fans in attendance. The trailer of the film was launched during the event. "Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event," an official source confirmed to IANS, ahead of the event.

The ensemble cast of Radhe Shyam includes actors Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, among others. The technical crew comprises Manoj Paramahamsa as the cinematographer, Ravinder as the art director and Resul Pookutty as the sound designer. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is on board as the editor.

Prabhas has other films such as Salaar and Om Rautâ€™s Adipurush in his kitty. Salaar is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, the film stars actor Shruti Haasan opposite Prabhas. Meanwhile, Adipurush, an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, co-stars actors Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Watch: