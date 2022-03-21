Watch: Power-packed first single 'Toofan' from Yash's KGF 2 is out

The much-awaited pan-Indian project is slated for theatrical release on April 14.

Flix Sandalwood

'Toofan', the first song from director Prashanth Neel's much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled on Monday, March 21. The makers of the film announced the same on Friday, March 18. KGF 2, which is among the eagerly awaited movies of the year, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 14. â€˜Toofanâ€™ is composed by Ravi Basrur, who has also penned the lyrics for the motivational number. It features Yash as Rocky, and is in line with the power-packed theme of the film.

The lyrical music video of â€˜Toofanâ€™ is expected to kickstart the month-long countdown to KGF Chapter 2 release. The producers of the movie, Hombale Films, have said that this song will set the tone for the action-packed second installment of the KGF franchise. Sandalwood star Yash is back again with the action-entertainer, the first part of which became a blockbuster and was the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

KGF 2â€™s star cast includes actor Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, among others. The film marks Bollywood actor Sanjay Duttâ€™s Kannada debut.The cast also includes actors Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, TS Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, and Srinivas Murthy.

KGF 2 is a pan-Indian project which is slated to release in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. The period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The production banner is also bankrolling director Prashanth Neelâ€™s Salaar, which stars Baahubali fame actor Prabhas in the lead. Sruthi Haasan will be starring opposite Prabhas in the film.

KGF 2 will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. The trailer of KGF 2 will be launched on March 27.

Watch: