Watch: 'Paava Kadhaigal' trailer with Sai Pallavi, Simran and others is out

The trailer was shared by Netflix India ahead of its release on December 18.

Flix Kollywood

The official trailer of Paava Kadhaigal, the upcoming Tamil anthology film to premiere on Netflix, was released on December 3. The two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse from all four short films that will be a part of the anthology. Paava Kadhaigal has Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan helming four different stories. The four stories, by four different directors, is based on four different themes -- Honour, love, sin and pride.

The trailer was shared by Netflix India ahead of the film's release on December 18. “Honour. Love. Sin. Pride. 4 stories, 1 rollercoaster of emotions,” reads the tweet.

One half of this trailer has warm moments showing the happiness in the different characters’ lives. In one, actor Sai Pallavi plays a pregnant woman and actor Prakash Raj her father. In the other, director Gautham Menon plays a grandfather, sharing a happy moment with his granddaughter. In another, there’s actor Anjali and Kalki Kochelin playing lovers, coming out to the former’s conservative family. Then there’s actor Kalidas Jayaram playing a gender queer person, sharing the screen with actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.

The trailer ends with a gripping moment from one of the film’s in which actor Simran is seen pushing a child from the top of a hill.

Sudha Kongara's episode titled Thangam stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj where Kalidas plays a gender queer person. Vignesh Shivan has directed the episode titled Love Panna Uttranum which stars Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar.

Oor Iravu has been written and directed by Vetri Maaran, which stars Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. Vaanmagal has been written and directed by Gautham Menon, starring himself and actor Simran.

Netflix has two other anthologies in the making, The Victim and Navarasa.