Watch: New single 'Kadhulu Kadhulu' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' is out

â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ is the Tollywood remake of the Hindi movie â€˜Pinkâ€™.

Flix

Since the makers of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s much-awaited film Vakeel Saab released the trailer on March 29, fans have been eager for the movieâ€™s release. Ahead of Vakeel Saab hitting the screens on April 9, the makers have released a new track, â€˜Kadhulu Kadhuluâ€™, on Wednesday. The new song â€˜Kadhulu Kadhuluâ€™ features excerpts from newspaper clippings, graphics and quotes about womenâ€™s fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. The Tollywood remake stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Pawan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from Bollywood movie Pink. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariangâ€™s roles from the original respectively. Shruti Haasan will be essaying the role of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife from the movie. Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP respectively. Pink was also remade in Tamil, and was titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

Vakeel Saab has music by SS Thaman, while Prawin Pudi is on board as the editor for the venture. PS Vinod has been roped in as the cinematographer for Vakeel Saab.

Watch the lyrical video of â€˜Kadhulu Kadhuluâ€™ here:

So far, four songs including â€˜Kadhulu Kadhuluâ€™ have been released from Vakeel Saab. The first single, â€˜Maguva Maguvaâ€™ is sung by Sid Sriram and features illustrated visuals of inspiring women professionals from different fields. The second track, â€˜Sathyamev Jayatheâ€™ portrays Pawan Kalyan fighting injustice, while the melodious number â€˜Kanti Papaâ€™ shares glimpses of Pawan and Shrutiâ€™s romantic relationship in the movie.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with Rana Daggubati for the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Ayyappannum Koshiyum. Rana and Pawan will be teaming up for the first time. Pawan Kalyan is also working with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi for an untitled project.