Watch: New episode from popular Malayalam web series 'Karikku' goes viral

It seems like a regular office gathering â€” a man shares news of his promotion and his colleagues congratulate him, demanding a treat. As soon as the gathering disperses, the troublemaker walks in. He is another colleague, a senior one, and is so obviously miffed at the promotion that he has to state, it is not true what the others say, he is not jealous of the man. But things begin to go haywire for the senior and thus unrolls the newest episode of the popular Malayalam web series Karikku.

Keeping its habit of going viral minutes after being released, the episode 'DJ - Part 1' has gathered over 4.8 million views. There is a part 2 coming and the video aptly stops at a place where you can't wait to catch the rest of the story.

Karikku, a series revolving around the lives of a few young men, relies on situational comedy, without the support of canned laughter or applause. Dialogue delivery, expressions and certain unique traits of the actors bring out the humour.

In â€˜DJ - Part 1â€™, the troublemaker colleague and two of his friends have a discussion, throwing silly ideas at each other, to save themselves from a mess. In a scene not unlike the final sequence of the film Ramji Rao Speaking, three men are going to a house at night to steal. And inside the house waits the surprise that the video stops with.

The episode is directed by Krishnachandran, with story and dialogues from Anu K Aniyan and Krishnachandran.

Karikku was launched on the Youtube channel by the same name in 2016 by Nikhil Prasad, the show's creator and director. One of the first episodes that went viral was â€˜Thera Paraâ€™. Film actors like Rajisha Vijayan, Tovino Thomas and Aju Varghese have made guest appearances in the series.

