Watch: Nayanthara's promo video from Rocky promises an intriguing film

Helmed by filmmaker Arun Matheswaran, Rocky stars actor Vasanth Ravi in the lead and also stars Bharathiraja and Rohini.

Flix Kollywood

Director Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky, which features actor Vasanth Ravi in the lead, is gearing up for theatrical release. Ahead of its release on December 23, a new promo video from the film was released. The promo video features actor Nayanthara, who is fondly known as ‘Lady Superstar’, carrying a hammer smeared in blood. She also delivers powerful dialogues in the promo video, setting the tone for an intriguing film.

The film has music by Darbuka Siva, and also stars actors Bharathiraja and Rohini. Rocky is produced by CR Manoj Kumar and presented by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. The technical team comprises Shreyaas Krishna as cinematographer and Nagooran as the editor.

Earlier, actor Dhanush had heaped praises on Rocky on social media. "This film is an absolute GEM!! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially, the very talented Arun Matheswaran. God bless,” he wrote. According to reports, Dhanush had watched the film ahead of its release and was impressed by it.

Arun Matheswaran has worked as an assistant director to Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the critically-acclaimed Aranya Kaandam, also worked with director Sudha Kongara in Irudhi Suttru as its dialogue writer.

Taking to Twitter, director Vignesh Shivan, who is presenting the film, said earlier, "The raw & gritty world of Rocky is making its way to theatres! Rowdy Pictures is proud to present this one of a kind film! Make your way to the theatres and witness the world of Rocky from December 23rd."

Meanwhile, actor Nayanthara has a number of films in the pipeline, including romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has also signed a new film with director Ashwin Saravanan titled Connect.

Watch: