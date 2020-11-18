Watch: Nayanthara in a new avatar in 'Netrikann' teaser

This has come right in time for her 35th birthday, which falls on Wednesday.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has a bunch of films lined up for release and the teaser of her next titled Netrikann was released on Wednesday. This has come right in time for her 35th birthday, that falls on November 18. Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is directed by Aval fame Milind Rau. The film went on floors in September last year and is currently in the post-production stage.

Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy who loses her eyesight after a car accident. The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind, about a visually impaired woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

The teaser has plenty of gripping scenes, with an unseen killer on the loose. Nayanthara's character seems to be hauted by this character and the odds seem to be staked against her.

While the makers havenâ€™t officially confirmed whether the film is a remake, the mention of Kross Pictures in its credits is a clue. The production company specialises in acquiring remake rights of Asian films. Kross Pictures had helped acquire remake rights of Korean thriller Montage which was remade in Hindi as Te3n.

This film marks the debut of Vignesh Shivn as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner Rowdy Pictures.

On the career front, Nayanthara was last seen in the film RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara was seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. The devotional comedy marks the debut of NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji as directors.

The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan. The film has received a mixed response from the audience and critics.

Nayanthara also has a project with Vignesh Shivan, a Tamil romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter announcing the project on the occasion of Valentine's Day with a promo video.

It may be noted, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Sethupathi joined hands for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. To Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures Kaathu Vaakula will have music by Anirudh.

Watch Netrikann's teaser here:

