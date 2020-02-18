Watch: Nani-Sudheer Babu’s ‘V’ teaser promises a thrilling action film

The expectations are high for ‘V’ as it has Nani playing a negative role for the first time in his career.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of the multi-starrer V was released on Monday to positive response. The film stars Nani and Sudheer Babu in pivotal roles. This is the first time the two are sharing screen space. From the teaser, we gather that Sudheer Babu plays a police officer while Nani plays the antagonist.

Releasing the teaser, Nani tweeted, “March 25th, Ugadi 2020 దమ్ముంటే... #VTeaser https://youtu.be/UgJvX9-MNGc @mokris_1772 @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @ItsAmitTrivedi @musicthaman #VTheMovie.”

The 1.02 min teaser shows Sudheer Babu chasing a murderer on the loose and seems to be engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with Nani’s character. The teaser also shows a glimpse of the action sequences in the film, promising viewers a stunning action thriller.

Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film has Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas playing the female leads. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture while cinematography is by PG Vinda. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

What has made the expectation levels go up for V is that it has Nani playing a negative role for the first time in his career. Also, this happens to be the 25th film as an actor. V is gearing up for release on March 25 to coincide with Ugadi.

Nani has wrapped up the shooting for the film and will next be shifting focus to Tuck Jagadish. The film was officially launched last week with a formal puja ceremony. Star director Koratala Siva has handed over the film’s script to the makers to start the proceedings.

According to some reports, the core of Tuck Jagadish has been taken from the yesteryear hit movie Balarama Krishnulu. The film is progressing well with its makers planning the release in July this year. It may be noted here that Balarama Krishnulu, directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty and released in 1992, had Sobhan Babu, Dr Rajashekhar, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan playing the lead roles. Now, all eyes are on Tuck Jagadish as this film will see Nani in a never before seen avatar.

Watch:

(Content provided by Digital Native)