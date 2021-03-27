Watch: Nagarjuna looks fierce as an NIA agent in new promo teaser of ‘Wild Dog’

Nagarjuna appears as an encounter specialist in the Ahishor Solomon directorial.

Flix Tollywood

After releasing an astounding trailer, a new teaser promo from upcoming Tollywood movie Wild Dog was released on Friday. Sharing the promo titled ‘I’m Not Ok With That’ on Twitter, Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, “Sometimes we need a #WildDog !!(sic).”

We see Nagarjuna in a fierce avatar, explaining how the government has been forced to release criminals who were arrested for their involvement in conducting terrorist attacks that have claimed lives of innocent people. He also provides statistics elucidating how over Rs 29 crore was spent for the security of Ajmal Kasab, who was a member of the Islamic militant group Lakshar-e-Taiba and took part in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After citing all the details, Nagarjuna questions the audience asking if they are okay with this. The trailer ends with Nagarjuna saying he isn’t.

Watch the teaser promo from ‘Wild Dog’ here:

The Ahishor Solomon directorial is scheduled to hit the screens on April 2. Sharing a poster mentioning the release date, the makers of Wild Dog cleared speculations about the film having an OTT- release.” #WildDog Mission Begins on Big Screens From APRIL 2nd,” the tweet read.

Wild Dog marks the first-time collaboration between Nagarjuna and Ahishor. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment, the movie is inspired from real-life incidents. Wild Dog has cinematography by Shaneil Deo, while Kiran Kumar has penned the dialogues for the movie. Fans are especially eager to watch the action sequences in the movie since they are choreographed by David Ismalone, who has worked as the stunt choreographer in international films such as Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise and Ong- Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.

Nagarjuna will be playing the titular role in the movie as Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who is also known as Wild Dog. The film will also star Saiyami Kher as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent, while Dia Mirza will be playing the role of Nagarjuna’s wife in Wild Dog. Actors Atul Kulkarni and Ali Reza will also appear in pivotal roles in the movie.