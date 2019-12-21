Watch: Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’ trailer shows him in a ‘Bhasha’-like avatar

Mollywood

The movie, directed by Siddique, is releasing in January 2020.

Mohanlal is introduced in the trailer of Big Brother as an ordinary man with an extraordinary past. You see a humble Mohanlal saluting the many he meets, until his younger brother – played by Sarjano Khalid – stops him. And then you see the other side of the hero, in action through many stunt sequences. There’s blood and violence and there’s also a family the hero doesn’t want you ‘messing with’ if you don’t want ‘trouble’. The humble present and powerful past somehow reminding you of Rajinikanth’s Tamil blockbuster Bhasha.

The trailer of Big Brother was released on Friday. The movie, directed by Siddique, is releasing next month.

The cast has been announced much before. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is making his debut in Malayalam. You see in the trailer an exchange between the two actors, with Arbaaz playing a policeman, threatening Mohanlal’s character. Anoop Menon and Sarjano play brothers to Mohanlal. Mirna Menon plays the female lead. Satna Titus, Tini Tom and Honey Rose are also in the cast.

Produced by S Talkies, Carnival Movie Network, and Vaishaka Cynyma, the film has been shot extensively in various places in Ernakulam, Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, and Coimbatore.

The motion poster of Big Brother was earlier released online by Mohanlal, revealing that the film will be a January 2020 release but the date has not been disclosed yet. It may be noted here that Big Brother was planned as a Christmas release this year but was postponed due to delay in post-production work.

Director Siddique and Mohanlal have earlier come together for the films Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentleman.

Besides Big Brother, Mohanlal’s fans are waiting for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historical directed by Priyadarshan ready to hit the marquee next year. Another upcoming film of the star is with director Jeethu Joseph, titled Ram. Trisha will be playing the female lead in the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

