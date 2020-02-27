In a miraculous escape caught on camera, a pedestrian crossing the road was almost crushed to death as two speeding lorries collided in Telangana, but survived to tell the tale.

Carrying his bag, the man can be seen casually crossing the national highway, blissfully unaware of what is about to unfold behind him. The road wears a deserted look as it was early in the morning. As the man was about to cross the median, two speeding lorries appeared from nowhere and collided head-on. Luckily for the man, he noticed just in the nick of time and made a dash for it, and escaped unharmed.

This incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Pothireddypalli in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The video of the incident soon went viral.

According to reports, one of the lorries, which was fully loaded, was heading towards Hyderabad from Zaheerabad. At the same time, another lorry from one of the internal village roads was coming from the other side. Both the speeding lorries can be seen crashing into each other in the visuals, with the pedestrian quickly running away to save himself.

Sangareddy police said that one of the drivers sustained critical injuries in the accident. A case has been registered.

Last week, a collision between a container lorry and a Kerala RTC bus in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of 20 people leaving many injured. The bus was carrying 48 passengers.

According to preliminary reports, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and jumped into the opposite lane, hitting the bus coming from the other direction.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department which probed the accident found fault with the lorry driver. They suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep or negotiated the curve at a high speed, which caused the vehicle to jump the median and enter the opposite road.