Watch: Manju Warrier calls nurse and other COVID-19 'superheroes' to cheer them up

In an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, the actor speaks to a few ‘superheroes’ who've emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Coronavirus

She used to collect pictures of actor Manju Warrier and stick it on books until she got married and her husband began to tease her. A nurse in Kerala, who had been looking after COVID-19 patients and later got infected with the disease, tells Manju how much of a fan she was of the actor. Manju laughs her famous hearty laugh and tells the nurse what a wonderful job she’s been doing. She thanks her on behalf of all the people of Kerala.

The whole conversation took place over phone, when Manju was part of the ‘On call with quarantine loved ones’ programme arranged by Youth Care, an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress.

“Thank you Shafi Parambil (Congress MLA) for this opportunity to speak to these SUPERHEROES! Some affected by Covid 19 virus, some in isolation, the efficient medical team fighting the virus for us, some extremely dedicated members of special forces. Extremely happy and proud to be part of #youthcare #oncall campaign,” the actor wrote on Facebook.

In the short video shared by the actor, there are conversations with the nurse, a policeman who has been trying his best to speak in Hindi to migrant labourers across various camps to make them aware of COVID-19, and an elderly woman in Kozhikode who survived the disease after going on quarantine out of her own desire.

“Aap kaise hai?” she asks the policeman – Karunakaran – in Hindi, to which he answers that he is fine. “I was doing this for five days, speaking to the labourers about the disease, but no one was taking me seriously. Then one day, another policeman, Ashraf, shot my actions in a video. I am tired, Madam, but I want the message to reach all the camps,” Karunakaran tells Manju.

To the old woman in Kozhikode who survived the disease, Manju says thanks. “You are a model to everyone on what one should do if one is exposed to the disease. Thank you so much,” says the actor.

