Watch: Mammootty, Mohanlal attend opulent wedding of bizman MA Yusuff Aliâ€™s niece

Fahima married Mubeen Musthafa, son of Siraj International Group chairman Musthafa Mullikote, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on June 4.

Flix Wedding

A star-studded, extravagant affair. There are few other words to aptly encapsulate the wedding of Fahima Ashraf Ali, the niece of Lulu Group chairman and managing director MA Yusuff Ali, which took place at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, June 4. Fahimaâ€™s opulent wedding with Mubeen Musthafa, who is the son of business tycoon and Siraj International Group chairman Musthafa Mullikote, was a four-day affair filled with festivities and elaborate dance routines.

Ranging from Malayalam cinemaâ€™s superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal to UAEâ€™s Minister of State for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, several prominent personalities attended the grand event. A host of other popular Malayalam actors including Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Joju George, Jayaram, Kalidas, and others marked their attendance.

The wedding hall was decked up with chandeliers, illuminating the entire venue. The flower arrangements hung from the ceiling gave it a royal, dreamy look. The banquet was a seated affair, with food brought to each table on trolleys.

While Fahima wore a heavily-embroidered lehenga of a blush pink hue, Mubeen Musthafa got dressed in a beige sherwani with a turban. Over a 1,000 people including business and community leaders were invited for the wedding, according to reports. UAEâ€™s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al Khoori, Indiaâ€™s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, Italian Diplomat Lorenzo Fanara, and Irish Envoy Alison Milton were some of the dignitaries at the wedding.