Watch: Mahesh Babu launches first look of ‘Major’, based on 26/11 martyr

The first-look glimpse was released on March 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu launched the first glimpse from upcoming biographical movie Major. The video was released on Monday to commemorate the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s birth anniversary. The plot revolves around the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary. Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm.”

Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary.



Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm https://t.co/rQDWPFzlVL#MajorTeaserOnMarch28th#MajorGlimpse — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 15, 2021

Major marks the Hindi debut of actor Adivi Sesh who has predominantly worked in Telugu movies. He is well-known for his performance in movies such as Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen and Baahubali: The Beginning among others. Adivi has worked as writer in five films and has also directed two. Apart from featuring Adivi in titular role, the film also stars actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

The 30-second-long video begins with the text, “Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, The Hero of 26/11. We remember.” We then see the silhouette of a man who is in a room that’s on fire. The video ends with a voiceover where someone tries to contact Sandeep. The trailer has been well-received by fans. It has gained over six lakh views and is trending at number 43 on YouTube. The video has also been uploaded by Mahesh Babu on his official YouTube channel.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film is slated for release on March 28. Sony Pictures Releasing International, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies are bankrolling Major. The movie is directed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka. The shooting for the movie reportedly commenced in February 2020. Sobhita completed shooting for her portions in the movie by the end of November last year.