Watch: Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikram Rona' sneak peek shown on Burj Khalifa

The event was part of a tribute to Sudeep's 25 years in the film industry.

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep has completed 25 years in the film industry. The actor, who has acted in films in different languages like Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has amassed a huge number of fans across India.



On Sunday, the makers of his next film Vikrant Rona kick-started the promotions of the film in Dubai. The title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, along with a tribute to Sudeep’s journey in the film industry. Sudeep is the first actor to have a 2000-feet virtual cut-out of himself, along with the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years of his career at the Burj Khalifa.



Sharing the video of this milestone celebration on Twitter handle Sudeep wrote, "Here is a greater quality video of @VikrantRona 's sneak peek & Logo launch on @BurjKhalifa . http://bit.ly/TheWorldGetsANewHero #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa #WorldGetsANewHero @shaliniartss @JackManjunath"

Watch the video here:

Sudeep’s fans and well-wishers are showering praises on the actor for this achievement. Fellow actor and friend of Sudeep, Upendra wrote on social media: "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in the film industry. Best wishes."



Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi also wished Sudeep via a message and a poster, congratulating on the success: "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep sir #25YearsOfSudeepism"

Tollywood star Ram Charan wrote, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep garu on completion of 25 stellar years of entertaining us on the big screen. Wishing you nothing but more success in the future."

Congratulations @KicchaSudeep garu on completion of 25 stellar years of entertaining us on the big screen. Wishing you nothing but more success in the future. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 31, 2021

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the makers of the film recently announced that the film will now be called Vikrant Rona from the initially-announced title Phantom. Sudeep plays the titular role. This will be Anup Bhandari's first collaboration with Sudeep, and also stars Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambir and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Bankrolled by Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian, Vikram Rona has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath, while DOP William David is the cameraman. The two are coming together for the first time for a Sudeep-starrer.



Sudeep is also a part of Upendra starrer Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru. The actor also has his long-pending film Kotigobba 3 waiting for release, directed by Shiva Karthik. The film was wrapped up in March last year but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

