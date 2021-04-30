Watch: Kerala Police's take on 'Enjoy Enjaami' spreads awareness on COVID-19

The Malayalam lyrics of the police’s version talk about social distancing, wearing masks and the importance of vaccination.

Flix coronavirus

In order to create awareness about social distancing norms and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Kerala Police recently released a video where they are seen grooving to a parody version of the hit indie song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The Malayalam lyrics of the song focus on the need for social distancing, wearing masks and other precautionary measures that should be followed by people. The video also talks about the need to get vaccinated.

Sung by playback singer Dhee and rapper Arivu, ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ has gained more than 3 million likes and 100 million views, becoming the first Tamil independent single to do so.

The video was directed by Kerala Police VP Pramod Kumar, who is the deputy director and Public Relations Officer at the state Police Media Centre. The song has lyrics by Aditya S Nair, and is sung by Nahoom Abraham and Nila Joseph. The police’s version, in which officers are seen doing a well-coordinated dance, was shot by Hemanth R Nair, Shifin C Raj and Rajeev CP. Uploading it on Facebook, the Kerala Police wrote, “Let’s fight the pandemic together. Kerala Police is always with you.” The fun yet informative video has racked over four lakh views, 14,000 shares and 36,000 likes since it was uploaded.

The Kerala Police has uploaded unique videos in the past to create awareness about COVID-19. The ‘Hand Wash dance’ video uploaded by Kerala Police in March last year during the onset of the pandemic, became viral on social media and received a huge response from people. Six police personnel were seen educating the public about washing hands as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Mumbai and Tamil Nadu Police too have created awareness videos based on pop-culture references, hoping that it would be more effective in educating people.