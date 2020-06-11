Watch: Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' trailer suggests a disturbing film

The film will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

If the teaser sent a chill down the spine, the trailer of Keerthy Sureshâ€™s Penguin gets our hearts racing. This film is scheduled to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on June 19 and the trailer has created high anticipation for it.

Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film has been produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram and co-produced by Kal Roman, S Somasegar and Kalyan Subramanian. Director Karthik Subbarajâ€™s Stone Bench Films and another production firm Passion Studios are also associated with the film. The filmâ€™s trailer was released on Twitter by actors Dhanush, Nani and Mohanlal.

The teaser and the filmâ€™s trailer tell us that the film will be on a motherâ€™s search for her missing son. A mask-wearing mysterious villain seems to be the reason behind the case of the missing children. Gory scenes of blood, a butchering knife and blood-soaked bouquets scream horror. The yellow raincoat worn by the child and the Charlie Chaplin-mask wearing villain, always seen holding an umbrella, remind us of the 2017 Hollywood thriller IT Chapter One, which was based on Stephen Kingâ€™s 1986 novel IT.

The trailer breaks at gripping moments, like when Keerthyâ€™s character comes face-to-face with the villain and when we watch a child chained to a wall in confinement. While the police are investigating the case, Keerthy too is on a hunt to find her missing child. The trailer video ends with her opening a door and a gloved hand suspending a bloodied butchering knife mid-stroke.

Watch:

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the filmâ€™s music while Karthik Palani has done cinematography. Anil Krish has edited the film. Sakthee Venkatraj M has worked on the art direction in this film which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.